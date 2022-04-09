Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $3.02 Million in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 215,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Uniti Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the third quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

UNIT stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Uniti Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Uniti Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

