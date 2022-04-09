Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $3.11 Million in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Spirit Realty Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 87,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 65,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SRC opened at $45.91 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.47 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.12.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

SRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

In other news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

