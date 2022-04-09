Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $3.24 Million in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 54,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Mueller Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,768,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 45,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

MLI opened at $51.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.17. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $63.07.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $956.36 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 12.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $142,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

