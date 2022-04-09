Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 191,881 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 191,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Hanesbrands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBI. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,654,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,315,000 after acquiring an additional 349,762 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 11,775,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,067,000 after acquiring an additional 271,768 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,816,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,858,000 after acquiring an additional 253,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,691,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,502,000 after acquiring an additional 91,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBI opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.49. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

