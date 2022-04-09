Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 39,587 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Hologic by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.07. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

