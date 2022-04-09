Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $2.98 Million Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Semtech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 156.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 848,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,126,000 after buying an additional 517,200 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the third quarter worth about $36,329,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,009,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 47.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,227,000 after buying an additional 411,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 130.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 353,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,490,000 after purchasing an additional 200,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SMTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.27.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,400 shares of company stock worth $4,061,938 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SMTC opened at $60.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Semtech (Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.