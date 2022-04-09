Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $3.16 Million Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in LGI Homes by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in LGI Homes by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.13 and a twelve month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In other news, Director Maria Renna Sharpe acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.79 per share, with a total value of $117,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $1,990,583.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

