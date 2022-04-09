YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

NYSE:YPF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.14. 959,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,738. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -85.67 and a beta of 1.82.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. As a group, analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,324 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,321,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 913,907 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 111,600 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,352,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 165,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima (Get Rating)

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.