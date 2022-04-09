Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.05. Capital Product Partners reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 52.58%. The business had revenue of $60.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

CPLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of CPLP opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $325.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 149.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 66.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 37,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 37.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,118,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 305,111 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

