Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) to report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $64.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.12 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

CPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $179,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPF opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $747.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $27.88. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $30.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

