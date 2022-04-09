Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.72. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.12. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

