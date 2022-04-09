Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBIGet Rating) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million.

NWBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.01.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. 60.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.55. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

About Northwest Bancshares (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

