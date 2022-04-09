Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.67 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) will announce sales of $16.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.80 million. Sharps Compliance posted sales of $27.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year sales of $66.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.80 million to $68.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $69.12 million, with estimates ranging from $68.20 million to $70.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMED shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMED. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 30.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMED stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $100.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of -0.22. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

