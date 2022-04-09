Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UWM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. UWM posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 87.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow UWM.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). UWM had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 24.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

In related news, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $33,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $30,251.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of UWM by 256.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 19,939 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in UWM during the second quarter valued at $534,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in UWM in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

UWM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 849,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.96. UWM has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

UWM Company Profile (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UWM (UWMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.