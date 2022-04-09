Zacks: Analysts Expect Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.68). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($2.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $13.65. 540,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,788. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $33.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and Canada. The company's product candidature includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and tauroursodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases.

