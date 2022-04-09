Zacks: Analysts Expect Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.35 Million

Equities analysts predict that Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) will report sales of $68.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Benson Hill’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.80 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benson Hill will report full year sales of $326.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $324.50 million to $328.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $422.60 million, with estimates ranging from $418.69 million to $426.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Benson Hill.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $43.72 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHIL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Benson Hill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Roth Capital began coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Benson Hill has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHIL opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. Benson Hill has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

