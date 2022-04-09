Zacks: Analysts Expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareCloud’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.36). CareCloud reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CareCloud.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

MTBC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.63. 40,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CareCloud by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 81,902 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud during the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in CareCloud by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in CareCloud by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareCloud (MTBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.