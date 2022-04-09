Zacks: Analysts Expect European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.42 Million

Equities analysts predict that European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) will announce $45.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.09 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full year sales of $206.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.90 million to $208.72 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $229.26 million, with estimates ranging from $226.40 million to $233.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for European Wax Center.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $537,237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,356,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,288,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,874,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in European Wax Center by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after buying an additional 615,333 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.45. 394,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,616. European Wax Center has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.24.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

