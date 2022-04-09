Zacks: Analysts Expect First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.93 Million

Analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) to post $167.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.21 million and the lowest is $164.30 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $697.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $689.00 million to $704.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $816.19 million, with estimates ranging from $808.30 million to $822.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Watch Restaurant Group.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FWRG. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.64.

Shares of FWRG stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 61,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,351. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $25.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

