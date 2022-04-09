Zacks: Analysts Expect MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) will post $8.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MaxCyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.20 million to $8.80 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxCyte will report full-year sales of $42.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.80 million to $43.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $55.50 million, with estimates ranging from $54.30 million to $56.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MaxCyte.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 56.30%.

NASDAQ MXCT opened at $5.99 on Friday. MaxCyte has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $17.44.

About MaxCyte (Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its products include MaxCyte ATx, an electroporation platform for small to medium scale transfection; MaxCyte STx, a scalable electroporation technology for high yield transient expression of complex proteins, vaccines, and biologics; MaxCyte VLx, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GTx, a clinically validated and scalable electroporation technology for complex cellular engineering.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxCyte (MXCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.