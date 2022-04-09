Zacks: Analysts Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.48 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) will report sales of $156.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.70 million to $163.76 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $132.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year sales of $735.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $697.10 million to $786.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $827.87 million, with estimates ranging from $704.54 million to $937.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STNG. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -9.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 22,632 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 30,038 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 37,577 shares during the period. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

