Zacks: Analysts Expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.61. Sysco reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 145.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

SYY traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.57. 3,077,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,856. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.13. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Sysco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 5.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Sysco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

