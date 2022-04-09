Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Brokerages expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.31% and a negative net margin of 458.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of ADMP opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 192,403 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

