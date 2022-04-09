Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to Post -$0.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.33). Berkeley Lights posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 31.78% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

BLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

In other news, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,272,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,872 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,395 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 588.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,177,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,546,000 after acquiring an additional 831,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,150,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,502,000 after purchasing an additional 792,780 shares during the last quarter. 69.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.01. 674,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,667. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90. Berkeley Lights has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $53.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.51.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

