Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to Post $0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) to announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.24. Corcept Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.17 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $185,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

