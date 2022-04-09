Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Definitive Healthcare.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.78 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DH. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DH opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

About Definitive Healthcare (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Definitive Healthcare (DH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.