Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings. FVCBankcorp reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FVCB. Raymond James raised shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $277.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44.

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 10,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $212,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William G. Byers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,592 shares of company stock worth $701,954. 21.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 450,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

