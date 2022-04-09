Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.98. Illumina posted earnings per share of $1.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $8.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.91.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $362.68. 861,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,191. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina has a 1 year low of $302.79 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The company has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.86.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,156 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Illumina by 321.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,028 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 25.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 22.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Illumina by 9.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Illumina by 10.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

