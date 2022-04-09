Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Brokerages expect that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. KBR reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year sales of $6.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $6.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $8.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

KBR stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,108,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,012. KBR has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 606.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 533.33%.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in KBR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

