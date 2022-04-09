Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $565.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $565.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $564.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $565.70 million. Skyline Champion reported sales of $447.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.40. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 561.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKY stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $50.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.99.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

