Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.88 Million

Brokerages predict that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) will post sales of $22.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Joint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.00 million and the lowest is $22.76 million. Joint reported sales of $17.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full year sales of $103.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.91 million to $105.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $128.93 million, with estimates ranging from $123.76 million to $134.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

JYNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $34.13 on Friday. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.92 million, a PE ratio of 71.11 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Holt bought 1,500 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joint by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,758,000 after purchasing an additional 115,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Joint by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 79,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Joint by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Joint by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Joint by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 89,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

