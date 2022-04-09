Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.30. Atlassian reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atlassian.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEAM. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

TEAM stock traded down $20.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $272.02. 4,433,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $207.83 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of -128.31 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,299,437,000 after buying an additional 1,295,323 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 53,744 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $1,496,980,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,906,000 after buying an additional 169,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,020,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,938,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlassian (TEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.