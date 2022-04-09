Zacks: Brokerages Expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.28 Million

Analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) will announce $6.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.60 million to $8.00 million. G1 Therapeutics posted sales of $14.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $41.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $49.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $83.37 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $115.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.03% and a negative net margin of 471.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The company has a market cap of $333.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after buying an additional 335,635 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after buying an additional 823,373 shares during the period. 63.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

