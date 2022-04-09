Zacks: Brokerages Expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.28 Million

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHXGet Rating) will announce $6.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.60 million to $8.00 million. G1 Therapeutics posted sales of $14.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $41.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $49.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $83.37 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $115.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.03% and a negative net margin of 471.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The company has a market cap of $333.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after buying an additional 335,635 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after buying an additional 823,373 shares during the period. 63.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.