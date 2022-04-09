Zacks: Brokerages Expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to Post $1.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) will report $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. MicroStrategy posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $7.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The business had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $640.00.

MSTR traded down $10.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $453.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $556.55. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $307.19 and a 1 year high of $891.38. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in MicroStrategy by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

