Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Analysts predict that Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.58 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYCR shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $6,235,000. Institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYCR opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.27.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

