Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) to report $160.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.00 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $152.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $649.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $638.26 million to $676.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $668.44 million, with estimates ranging from $635.15 million to $723.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBRA. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,592,000 after buying an additional 2,066,288 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,851,000 after buying an additional 3,476,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,444 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,573 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,269,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,568,000 after acquiring an additional 288,486 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBRA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.69. 1,612,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,397. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.37. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -235.29%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

