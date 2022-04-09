Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.57 Million

Analysts expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) to announce $153.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.99 million and the highest is $155.00 million. Tenable reported sales of $123.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year sales of $668.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $660.90 million to $675.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $800.13 million, with estimates ranging from $765.80 million to $818.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Shares of TENB stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.27. The stock had a trading volume of 587,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,868. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.42. Tenable has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -130.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,832,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $284,764.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,146 shares of company stock worth $9,290,352 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after buying an additional 240,686 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Tenable by 13.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Tenable by 22.7% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 196,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 36,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

