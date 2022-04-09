Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Brokerages expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) to report $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. United Community Banks posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $174.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.57 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UCBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of United Community Banks stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.37. The company had a trading volume of 770,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,638. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average is $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

