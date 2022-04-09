Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,278,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,494,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,725,000 after acquiring an additional 314,108 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,504,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

