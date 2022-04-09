Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

Get ArcBest alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on ArcBest from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.60. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.16.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.01%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,083,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after buying an additional 270,233 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 288,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after buying an additional 197,064 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 638,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,209,000 after buying an additional 146,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,947,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcBest (Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.