Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AZEK. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AZEK from $47.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.39. AZEK has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sandra Lamartine bought 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $152,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $30,146,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of AZEK by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,813,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,479,000 after buying an additional 300,895 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 42,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $1,742,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

