Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coterra Energy Inc. is a premier, diversified energy company. Coterra Energy Inc., formerly known as Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, is based in HOUSTON, Texas. “

CTRA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.09.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $29.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $1,811,642.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $270,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,792. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

