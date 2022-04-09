Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveOne Inc. provides platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy and pop culture as well as owner of LiveXLive, PodcastOne, Slacker Radio, React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions. LiveOne Inc., formerly known as LiveXLive Media Inc., is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Get LiveOne alerts:

Shares of LiveOne stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. LiveOne has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The stock has a market cap of $74.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.18.

LiveOne ( NASDAQ:LVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LiveOne had a negative return on equity of 1,399.02% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LiveOne will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVO. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in LiveOne in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in LiveOne in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in LiveOne during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of LiveOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

About LiveOne (Get Rating)

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveOne (LVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.