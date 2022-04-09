Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Maximus (NYSE:MMS) to Hold

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $86.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MAXIMUS’s business process management expertise and the ability to deliver cost effective and high-scale solutions position it as a lucrative partner to governments. Long-term contracts provide the company predictable recurring revenue streams. The company is also focused on expanding foothold in clinical services as well as long-term services and supports. MAXIMUS’ financial flexibility enables it to pursue business investment and strategic buyout opportunities and reward shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. On the flip side, the company’s top line and margins continue to remain under pressure due to poor performance of the Outside the U.S. segment. Global presence exposes it to foreign currency exchange rate risks. Partly due to these negatives, the stock has declined in the past year”

Get Maximus alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Maximus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $74.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Maximus has a 12-month low of $72.04 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.15.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maximus will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Maximus by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after buying an additional 63,752 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maximus (MMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.