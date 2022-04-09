Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

OPGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

OPGN stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.93. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.74.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). OpGen had a negative net margin of 810.33% and a negative return on equity of 71.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts expect that OpGen will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in OpGen in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in OpGen by 229.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OpGen in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in OpGen in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in OpGen by 46.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

