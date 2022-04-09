Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.80.

Ingredion stock opened at $89.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.21 and its 200-day moving average is $93.04. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ingredion will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.94%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2 shares of company stock worth $170. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 6,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

