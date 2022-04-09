Zacks Investment Research Lowers Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VRNT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -721.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.52. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $2,025,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,500 shares of company stock worth $3,888,604. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lannebo Fonder AB increased its stake in Verint Systems by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 82.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 68,093 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Verint Systems by 267.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 440,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 20.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

