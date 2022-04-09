Zacks Investment Research Lowers Wipro (NYSE:WIT) to Sell

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

WIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. CLSA raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

Wipro stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49. Wipro has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 489.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

