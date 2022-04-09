Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Doma (NYSE:DOMA) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doma Holdings Inc. is using machine intelligence and its proprietary technology solutions for real estate closing experience for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. Doma Holdings Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. V, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other research firms have also commented on DOMA. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Doma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Doma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE DOMA opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. Doma has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Doma will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Ein acquired 332,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $799,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMA. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

