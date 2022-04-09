Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) to “Hold”

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LMND. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

LMND traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,111. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $115.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.10.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 187.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Lemonade by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lemonade by 30.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 5.2% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 3.0% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade (Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

